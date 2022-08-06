News Desk

President Alvi calls Lasbela helicopter crash martyrs’ families

President Arif Alvi on Friday called upon the families of the Pakistan Army officers who embraced martyrdom in a helicopter crash near Lasbela on August 1.

According to details, the President called upon Lt General Sarfaraz Ali’s son Captain Ahmed Ali and offered his condolences. President Alvi said that such sacrifices have made Pakistan a strong country.

The President also called Major General Amjad’s brother, Brigadier Khalid Shaheed’s son, and co-pilot of the helicopter that crashed Major Talha’s father and offered his condolences. He also called upon Major Saeed Shaheed’s brother and offered his condolences.

The five Pakistan Army had embraced martyrdom in an unfortunate helicopter crash near Lasbela.

The wreckage of an unfortunate Army helicopter that went missing during a relief and rescue operation in a flood-hit Balochistan area has been found in Musa Goth, Winder.

DG ISPR, Major General Babar Iftikhar confirmed the news that all the six officers and soldiers including Corps Commander Southern Command, Lt General Sarfraz Ali embraced martyrdom.

“A Pakistan army aviation helicopter which was on flood relief operations in Lasbela, Balochistan lost contact with ATC,” the ISPR had tweeted.

