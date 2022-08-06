News Desk

Prohibited funding case: FIA summons PTI’s Asad Qaiser

Federal Investigation Agency has summoned Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser over prohibited funding case.

According to details, inquiry officer of FIA Peshawar has asked the PTI leader to appear before Khyber Pakhtunkhwa office of the agency on August 11 in person.

The notice sent to former speaker, stated that as per ECP verdict on the funding case, he has lrole in opening and operation of two bank accounts.

