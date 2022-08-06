PTI moves JCP against CEC, ECP members

ISLAMABAD – The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday re-filed a reference after amendments with the Supreme Court seeking removal of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja and other members from the post. According to details, the reference was filed by overseas Pakistani Aslam Malik on behalf of the PTI and sent to the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) whereby the removal of CEC and other senior officials from their respective offices was sought. The reference contended that the ECP was guilty of misconduct in the PTI prohibited funding case, seriously violating the country’s laws by declaring overseas Pakistanis as foreigners and the verdict against the party, therefore, is unconstitutional. The CEC and other members reneged on their oath, the reference alleged while also stating that the commission made “many decisions that fall under misconduct in the past” as well. Earlier this week, the ECP had announced its ruling in the PTI prohibited funding and ruled that the party did indeed receive illegal funding. After the ruling, the government had decided to send a declaration against the PTI to the SC.

“The ECP is no longer functioning as a state body, but as a subsidiary of the Pakistan Democratic Movement-led coalition”, former planning minister Asad Umar had viewed. He urged the CEC to resign because “two provincial assemblies have also passed resolutions against the ECP.