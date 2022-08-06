PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

Federal Minister of Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said that former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman Imran Khan submitted false documents in the prohibited funding case, now this matter is being given a technical color.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Saturday, she said that on the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, an emergency has been declared in the flood-hit areas to speed up relief activities.

The minister said National Disaster Management Authority and Provincial Disaster Management Authorities have also been directed to conduct surveys for compensation to the affected people.

Appreciating the efforts of the armed forces for relief activities in flood and rain-hit areas, she strongly condemned the trolls on social media against the Helicopter crash incident.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said such element of division and confrontation against the national institutions is backed by the country s only foreign-aided party PTI.

She said the Election Commission of Pakistan clearly declared that PTI has violated Political Party Order 2002. The Foreign Funding case has exposed that the PTI chairman used the charity income for political purposes. She said the decision also made clear that PTI chairman Imran Khan has submitted a false affidavit in ECP.

The Minister said this foreign-aided political party compromised national interest by receiving such funding. She said this funding was used to destabilize the country through economic collapse and making deals on the Kashmir issue. She said this foreign agent also derailed the mega CPEC project.

She said during his four years of rule, Imran Khan robbed the masses and was involved in corruption in every sector of the country. She said Imran Khan was engaged in political revenge for four years because controlling inflation and fixing the economy were not his priorities.

Expressing hope for the betterment of the country’s economy in near future, she said the government will do everything possible for this purpose.