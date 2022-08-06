News Desk

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

The Punjab government on Saturday imposed a ban on pillion riding during Ashura.

Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi chaired the first meeting of the provincial cabinet, which had given the approval of the four-point agenda.
.
During the meeting, for Ashura, the provincial government approved the foolproof security plan. The cellular services will be suspended in sensitive spots and at the routes of Muharram processions.CM Elahi directed the provincial ministers and advisors to monitor the security arrangements in their concerned districts.

In the meeting, it was also decided that at the level of the districts, meetings will be held consistently to maintain the situation of law and order during Ashura, Muharram. While CCTV coverage of all the Majlis and processions should also be made possible, the meeting discussed.

In the meeting, it was also urged, that the members of peace committees should play an active role in coordination.

