Our Staff Reporter

TMO Babuzai visits Shuhada Park

Peshawar    –  Tehsil Municipal Officer (TMO) Babuzai Ali Raza paid a   visit to the historic Shuhada Park in College Colony Saidu Sharif Swat and reviewed the facilities available for the recreation of women and children there.

TMO   directed the concerned officials to further improve the recreational, drinks, and food facilities in the park. He also met the children and their parents in the park and sought their suggestions for enhancing the beauty and recreational facilities of the park while the children and women thanked TMA Babuzai for the better maintenance of this beautiful and historic park.

The KP chief minister is taking a keen interest in increasing recreational and tourism facilities across Swat to make it attractive to foreign tourists as well as local people, he added. He said that TMA Babuzai will play a key role in increasing the recreational facilities on the banks of Swat River besides Saidu Sharif and Mingora city.  He also directed to make the doors and walls inside the park, swings, benches, canteen, and other structures more beautiful with decorative colours.

