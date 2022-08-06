News Desk

Rain with wind and thundershower expected in different parts of country

Rain with wind and thundershower is expected at isolated places in upper Punjab, upper Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh, north and east Balochistan and Kashmir during the next twelve hours.

However, partly cloudy and humid weather is likely to prevail in most parts of the country.

Temperature of some major cities recorded this morning:

Islamabad twenty-five degree centigrade, Murree seventeen, Lahore and Peshawar twenty-six, Karachi twenty-eight, Quetta twenty-four, Gilgit twenty and Muzaffarabad twenty-three degree centigrade.

According to Met Office forecast for Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, partly cloudy weather with chances of rain, wind and thundershower is expected in Srinagar, Jammu, Pulwama, Anantnag, Shopian, Baramula and Leh.

Temperature recorded this morning:

Srinagar and Pulwama eighteen degree centigrade, Jammu twenty-six, Leh fourteen, Anantnag and Baramula seventeen and Shopian sixteen degree centigrade.

