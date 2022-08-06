Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

Three more people have died due to rains and floods in different parts of the country during the last 24 hours.

According to National Disaster Management Authority, this has taken the death toll to 552 whereas 628 people have been injured oversell.

According to the preliminary report, 49778 houses have been damaged due to floods and rains.

Relief activities in the affected areas are also underway and NDMA has dispatched more relief items to Lasbela.