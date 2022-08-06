Rallies mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir across city

LAHORE – Walks and rallies were organized in the city to express solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir on the ‘Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir’ (Day of Exploitation of Kashmiris) on Friday. The Lahore Art Council also held a rally in this regard here at Alhamra Art Centre. LAC Executive Director Farhat Jabeen led the rally from Alhamra to 90-Shahrah-e-Quaid-e-Azam, in which Alhamra’s officers, employees and other people participated with placards and posters in their hands. They raised their voices in favour of the Kashmiri people. Jabeen said that the international community and the United Nations should fulfill their responsibility of protecting innocent Kashmiris from crimes against humanity, being committed by the Indian military in the IIOJ&K.

She said that all Pakistanis were showing solidarity with the Kashmiris. “The Kashmir dispute is an internationally recognised issue and needs to be resolved in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions and aspirations of the Kashmiri people,” she added. The executive director said that Alhamra would continue highlighting the Kashmir issue till their independence, adding that as per the United Nations charter of human rights, “Freedom is the basic right of any individual or nation, therefore, India could not snatch freedom from the people of Kashmir.” Meanwhile, the officers and staff of the Inspectorate of Mines held a walk on Friday to denounce the revocation of special status of Indian Illegally Occupied Jummu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) by India three years ago. Mines Labour Welfare Commissioner Riaz Chaudhry and Chief Inspector of Mines M Siddique Chaudhry led the walk. Besides flags of Pakistan and Kashmir, the participants were also carrying placards and banners to express solidarity with their Kashmiri brethren. They raised slogans to condemn the Indian atrocities in IIOJ&K. The participants also prayed for independence of Kashmir on conclusion of the walk.

Addressing the participants, speakers condemned revoking of the special status of IIOJ&K and demanded the United Nations to give the right of self-determination to the oppressed Kashmiris. Peace in the region is not possible without resolution of the Kashmir issue, they said.

On August 5, 2019, the Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government struck down Articles 370 and 35A of the Indian constitution, thereby scrapping the law that granted Kashmir a special status.

LIVESTOCK DEPT CONDEMNS SLAMS INDIA’S ACTION IN IIOJK

The Punjab livestock department on Friday organized a walk to condemn India’s action of August 5, 2019 that stripped Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) of its special status. According to official sources here, the walk started from the livestock complex to the Punjab Assembly. Livestock Extension Director General Dr Ehtisham led the walk while the participants carried placards against human rights violations by Indian forces in the IIOJK. Addressing the participants, the director general said the international community should take action against the India’s forceful annexation of the IIOJK besides raising voice against atrocities being inflicted on innocent Kashmiris. Giving right to self determination to Kashmiris as per United Nations resolutions was inevitable, he added. He said illegal actions of India in the IIOJK were a threat for peace of the region, adding that freedom struggle of Kashmiris could not be suppressed by Indians forces.