Rally held to observe Youme-e-Istehsal in Nasirabad

QUETTA – A rally was taken out in super­vision of Deputy Commis­sioner Nasirabad Muham­mad Hussain against the Indian coercive laws in Kash­mir and to celebrate Youme-e-Istehsal on Friday. A Day of Exploitation rally was held in Dera Murad Jamali which was attended by district of­ficers, civil society represen­tatives and a large number of people. The rally reached main Chowk after passing different routes, where the speakers expressed solidar­ity with the Kashmiri people and the participants chanted slogans against brutality law of India in Occupied Kash­mir and carried Kashmiri flag and placards in their hands, on which the Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir.