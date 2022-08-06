Staff Reporter

Rally held to observe Youme-e-Istehsal in Nasirabad

QUETTA     –    A rally was taken out in super­vision of Deputy Commis­sioner Nasirabad Muham­mad Hussain against the Indian coercive laws in Kash­mir and to celebrate Youme-e-Istehsal on Friday. A Day of Exploitation rally was held in Dera Murad Jamali which was attended by district of­ficers, civil society represen­tatives and a large number of people. The rally reached main Chowk after passing different routes, where the speakers expressed solidar­ity with the Kashmiri people and the participants chanted slogans against brutality law of India in Occupied Kash­mir and carried Kashmiri flag and placards in their hands, on which the Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,695

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More