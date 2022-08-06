RDA carries out anti-dengue awareness walk

RAWALPINDI – On the directions of the Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Capt (retd) Tahir Zafar Abbasi, RDA organised an awareness walk in connection with anti-dengue campaign and also distributed pamphlets on dengue awareness and prevention among the citizens on Murree Road Friday. In addition, pamphlets about dengue awareness and prevention were distributed among the citizens on Murree Road Rawalpindi.

The DG RDA has urged the citizens to take special care and priority measures for cleanliness and said that water should not be allowed to accumulate in the open spaces and corners of the house and an eye be kept on plant pots and water coolers. He advised the general public to use mosquito repellent spray regularly. He directed the RDA officers and officials to take steps to prevent dengue spread in the office premises. He said the drainage system has been inspected, so that there is no standing water in any part of the office which could be a source of dengue larvae breeding.

The RDA officers and staff attended the anti-dengue awareness walk.