Staff Reporter

Robbery suspect held with help of CCTV footage

KARACHI -District City Police claimed to have arrested an accused involved in a robbery with the help of CCTV footage. According to SSP City Imran Khan, Risala police arrested the accused who along with his accomplice robbed a citizen named Muhammad Faizan a few days ago, while the accused Zubair. The accused could be easily identified in CCTV footage.  The motorcycle used in the incident has also been recovered from the arrested accused. Further investigations are underway.

