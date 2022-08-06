APP

Rupee gains Rs2.12 against dollar

ISLAMABAD -The Pakistani rupee on Friday gained Rs 2.12 against the US dollar in the interbank trading and closed at Rs 224.03 against the previous day’s closing of Rs 226.15. According to the Forex Association of Pakistan (FAP), the buying and selling rates of dollars in the open market were recorded at Rs 218 and Rs 226 respectively. The price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.04 and closed at Rs 229.20 against the last day’s closing of Rs 230.24. The Japanese Yen remained unchanged to close at Rs 1.68, whereas a decrease of Rs 2.48 was witnessed in the exchange rate of the British Pound, which was traded at Rs 272.43 as compared to its last closing of Rs 274.91. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal decreased by 56 paisa each to close at Rs 60.99 and Rs 59.62 respectively.

 

