SA passes resolution condemning India’s illegal annexation of IIOJK

KARACHI – The Sindh Assembly on Friday unanimously passed a joint resolution to express solidarity with the people of IIOJK and to condemn the revoking of special status of Kashmir by Indian authorities on 5th August 2019. The joint resolution was presented by Sharmila Farooqui of the Pakistan Peoples Party and Saeed Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf.

“On this day almost 3 years back on August 5, 2019, the Indian government in a blatant violation of its own constitution, which provides special status to IIOJK, illegally annexed it with India and abolished its special status,” the resolution read. It added that house expressed solidarity with the held Kashmiri people and strongly condemned the atrocities being committed by Indian forces for the last three years in the occupied Kashmir.

This house denounces all illegal action by the Indian government including the abrogation of Article 37 and 35 A of the Indian Constitution. This house appreciates the unshakable determination of Kashmiri leaders of self determination and shows the deep concern over the imprisonment and sentence of Yasin Malik on the basis of illegal and politically motivated cases and demands his immediate release,” the resolution read.

Speaking on the resolution, Sharmila said that it had been three years since the India abolished special status of Kashmir.

“Modi had abolished the special status of Kashmiris in violation of India’s constitution,” she said and added that until the Kashmir get the right to self determination, the special should had been held. She was of the view that issue of Kashmir should be resolved according to the resolution of the United Nations.

The PPP MPA also demanded immediate release of Kashmir Freedom leader Yasin Malik.

“The atrocities of Indian forces on Kashmiris should come to an end,” she demanded.

Saeed Afridi of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf also presented a resolution on the same subject. He said that the unilateral action taken by India on August 5 was cruelty to Kashmiris and they wanted justice from the whole world to raise their voice for them. “Indian action has turned Kashmiris into a minority. India has taken an illegal step which has exposed its true face,” he added.

The PTI MPA said that Pakistan will continue supporting the people of IIOJK in their struggle for self determination. He said that the resolutions of the United Nations asking right to self determination were being violated, but the international human rights organizations kept mum.

Separately, Education Minister Syed Sardar Shah informed the Assembly that Arts Group had been abolished from dozens of colleges including women colleges as most of the students were taking admissions in Science Group.

In reply to a calling attention notice moved by Sadaqat Hussain of the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, he said that Arts subjects would be taught in the evening shift at the government colleges due to surge in admission in Science Group, special in computer science.

He said that around 96,000 students took admission last year, while some 130,000 students were expected to take admission this year. Meanwhile, the house passed ‘The Sindh Healthcare Service Providers and Facilities (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Bill, 2021’; ‘The Sindh Reproductive Healthcare Rights (Amendment) Bill, 2022’; and ‘The DOW University of Health Sciences (Amendment) Bill, 2022’. Later, the session was prougued.