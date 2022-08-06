Agencies

Secretary Punjab for availability of medicines stock in hospitals

MULTAN    –    Secretary Health South Punjab, Muhammad Iqbal, directed district health authority to make arrangements for readily availability of medicines in all hospitals including Basic Health Units (BHUs).

Chairing a meeting of DHA to review service delivery at his office here on Friday,  Mr Iqbal instructed to utilize all resources to treat ailing humanity. He said that cleanliness arrangements and care of infrastructure should be focused in the hospitals and health council budget should be properly used.

Earlier, DHA CEO, Dr Muhammad Ali Mehdi briefed the meeting about availability of medicines stock, universal health insurance and functionality of machines in the health facilities. Additional secretary admin Shahid Abbas Joya, Deputy Secretaries Dr Maria Mumtaz,  Saeed Ahmed and others attended the meeting.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 9,695

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More