Secy info for developing support system to spread oppressed Kashmiris’ message

ISLAMABAD – Federal Secretary for Information and Broadcasting Shahera Shahid on Friday underlined the need for developing a support system for oppressed Kashmiris who needed Pakistan more than ever to raise their voice at every fora.

“India is in a strong position to block everything on the social media, but we have to continue our struggle and provide a support system to Kashmiris to ensure that their voices reach across the world,” she said while addressing the participants of Digital Photographic and Painting Exhibition held here at the Pak-China Centre in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir being observed on Friday.

It was organised by the Directorate of Electronic Media & Publications to highlight barbarism in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) especially after revocation of its special status on August 5.

Two short documentaries were also shown to give a quick and brief review to the audience on the history of Kashmiri people and their struggle amidst Indian brutalities, media gags in post-August 5 scenario and Pakistan’s resolve and commitment for the Kashmir cause.

The secretary Information also eulogiesed the DEMP for producing comprehensive documentaries which highlighted the Indian atrocities on Kashmiris in an effective way.

She asked the DEMP incharge to utilize the documentaries at all the available platforms to spread Kashmiris message across the world so that the people could realise their pain and sufferings.

As regards the August 5, she said the people should not only stage protests on this day, but also need to make extensive efforts for recording it on every fora.

Shahera Shahid said multiple restrictions had been imposed on the Kashmiris especially on its media which put more responsibility on Pakistan.

“Now, it is responsibility of the Information and Broadcasting ministry to raise their (Kashmiris) voice at every possible forum,” she observed.

The secretary said Pakistan had a vibrant media including public and private which could play a major role for promoting the Kashmir cause.

She said the world should also be needed to sensitize about the plight of Hurriyat Leader Yasin Malik who was being treated in an Indian jail miserably.

Earlier, the secretary inaugurated the exhibition which was attended by Information Service Academy Director General Saeed Javed, Managing Director Associated Press of Pakistan Akhtar Munir, Executive Director APP Adeela Rubab Kazmi and others.