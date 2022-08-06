Senate body pays tribute to helicopter crash martyrs

ISLAMABAD – The Senate Standing Committee on Defence on Friday unanimously passed a resolution to pay tribute to the martyrs of helicopter crash. Lt-Gen Sarfraz Ali, Commander 12 Corps Quetta; Maj-General Amjad Haneef; Brigadier Mohammad Khalid; Maj Saeed Ahmad; Maj Muhammad Talha Manan and Naik Mudassar Fayyaz had lost their lives in the line of duty for national cause as a result of a tragic helicopter crash while monitoring the flood relief operation in Balochistan on 1st August. The committee met under the chairmanship of Senator Mushahid Hussain Sayed here at the Parliament House. The committee offered Fateha and expressed deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolence to the bereaved families of the martyrs. The committee received a comprehensive briefing on the overall function of the department of Land and Cantonments with special emphasis on budgetary allocation utilization, PSDP projects, audit paras, issues, challenges and a way forward. The committee was also briefed on Afghanistan–India military ties and situation along the Line of Control. To pay homage to the brave sons of the soil, the committee decided to visit the families of the martyrs who laid their lives in the defence of the country on 6th September and pay salute to the veterans who fought to defend and uphold sovereignty and integrity of Pakistan. The chairman committee lauded the services rendered by Lt-Gen Hilal, Secretary Defence during his tenure and thanked him for his persistent co-operation and support in carrying out the responsibilities entrusted to him with zeal and dedication .The committee wished him best of luck for his future endeavours. The meeting was attended by Leader of the House in the Senate, Senator Azam Nazeer Tarar, Senator Walid Iqbal and others.