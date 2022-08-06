Senator hails appointment of Lt Gen Asif Ghafoor as Corps Commander Quetta
QUETTA – Central Vice President Balochistan Awami Party Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri on Friday congratulated Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor on his appointment as Corps Commander 12 Corps Quetta.
Congratulating Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor in her congratulatory message, she said that he is a brave and professional military officer and his life is adorned with services and achievements for the country. She said that Lieutenant General Asif Ghafoor is known as a courageous and principled officer in Pakistan Army and his appointment as Corps Commander 12 Corps Quetta is a very welcome thing for Balochistan. Senator Samina Mumtaz Zehri said that the law and order situation in Balochistan was bad in comparison to other provinces in the past, but the Pakistan Army and other security forces were controlling terrorism in Balochistan with determination and courage, and the terrorists were being expelled from this region.
The enemies of the country and some self-interested elements who sell their conscience for some fear of the future and some money sometimes do cowardly actions which will never be allowed to succeed. The Pakistan Army and security agencies are always busy to hunt down these miscreants. She said that, entire nation, especially the people of Balochistan, are peace-loving and want long-lasting peace in the province and are standing by the side of their Pakistani forces and security agencies for this purpose.