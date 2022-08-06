Shabir Shah, President of Muslim League-Q Scotland, met with CM Punjab

Shabir Shah, President of Muslim League-Q Scotland, met with Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervez Elahi

Member of National Assembly Monis Elahi was also present on this occasion

Pakistanis living abroad are our valuable asset.

We cannot forget the services of overseas Pakistanis for the strengthening of the country’s economy.

Overseas Pakistanis were given the right to vote during the tenure of former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

It is a pity that the present federal government deprived the overseas Pakistanis of their right to vote.

The present federal government is the killer of the rights of overseas Pakistanis.

People living abroad will not trust any party included in the current federal government.

We consider Pakistanis living abroad as ambassadors of the country.

They are bringing a comprehensive policy to solve the problems of overseas Pakistanis.