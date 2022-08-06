Shoaib Akhtar undergoes ‘hopefully’ last knee surgery

Legendary Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar has asked fans for prayers as he is undergoing “hopefully” his last knee surgery in Australia.

The procedure was delayed for some months as he participated in the Legends League earlier this year, where he represented Asia Lions.

The world’s fastest bowler said last December that he took a painkiller injection in his knee as the surgery has been delayed by a couple of months.

In a video message shared on Twitter, Akhtar aka the Rawalpindi Express revealed that he has undergone five similar surgeries.