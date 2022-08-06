Three children die from gastro in Matyari

Three children have died while hundred others have fallen sick on Saturday as gastro has become contagious in Matyari district of Sindh due to weather changes and consumption of contaminated water.

Sources in the health department have said that to make matters worse due to negligence on the part of authorities, most of the hospitals in the district are without facilities.

Ishfaq Memon, a physician, has advised locals to drink filtered water and avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

Sources have further said that despite writing to the health department officials several times, they have not taken any notice of the situation.