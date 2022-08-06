Three children die from gastro in Matyari

Three children have died while hundred others have fallen sick on Saturday as gastro has become contagious in Matyari district of Sindh due to weather changes and consumption of contaminated water.

Sources in the health department have said that to make matters worse due to negligence on the part of authorities, most of the hospitals in the district are without facilities.

Ishfaq Memon, a physician, has advised locals to drink filtered water and avoid stepping out of their homes unnecessarily.

Sources have further said that despite writing to the health department officials several times, they have not taken any notice of the situation.

 

More Stories
National

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Diamond Jubilee of Pakistan’s independence on August 14

National

To make martyrs ‘Political topic’ is not good: Khawaja Asif

National

Chief Secretary Kamran Afzal requests transfer from Punjab

National

Collective efforts needed to ensure country’s progress, prosperity: Ashrafi

National

PTI used charity funds for politics: Marriyum Aurangzeb

National

Punjab govt imposes ban on pillion riding on Ashura

National

ECP added 115,100 voters ‘shown dead’ to voters’ list

National

PTI to hold power show in Islamabad on Aug 14

National

Pakistan Navy Ship Taimur visited Malaysia and participated in a bilateral exercise MALPAK IV

National

Rains, floods claim three more lives in Pakistan: NDMA

1 of 8,747

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More