Three more matches decided in Inter-District T20 Cricket

LAHORE – Three more matches decided in the Platinum Jubilee Independence Day Pakistan Inter-District T20 Cricket Tournament at different venues of Karachi. According to information made available here, District Central thrashed District Korangi by 9 wickets in the first match played at Landhi Gymkhana. District Korangi, batting first, scored 131 runs with Ali Butt (40), Rehan Shehbaz (26) and Toshiq Ahmed (20) batting well. Ahmed Khan and Nadir Shah got 2 wickets each. In reply, District Central achieved the target losing just one wicket. Zakir Malik (52), Talha Siddiqui (37) and Sami Saeed (37) played well for the winners. In the second match, District East beat District Kemari by 2 runs. District East, batting first, set a target of 205 runs losing 3 wickets. Asad Baig (68), Amar Iqbal (62) and Fazal Subhan (54) were top scorers. Najeebur Rahman took 2 wickets. In reply, District Kemari could score 203 in the allotted overs. Sohail Khan struck 65, Zoheer Dilawar 61 and Najeebur Rahman 24. Bahadur Ali and Rahman Ghani claimed 2 wickets each. The victorious teams, players and fans paid homage to the martyrs of Pakistan Army and dedicated their victories to them.