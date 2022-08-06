Traders, admin organise Youm- e-Istehsal rally

Lhyber – A rally was taken out from the tehsil compound in Landi Kotal in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal on Friday to express solidarity with oppressed Kashmiri people.

On August 5, 2019, the Indian government-led by Bharatiya Janta Party struck down Articles 370 and 35A, eliminating the law that granted special status to Kashmir.

People from different walks of life including additional assistant commissioner, police officials, traders, councillors and a large number of members of public participated in the rally. The participants carried banners inscribed with slogans against Indian atrocities on the Kashmiri people.

Speaking on the occasion Tehsil Chairman Haji Shah Khalid and President Anjuman-e-Tajeran Landi Kotal Haji Jaffer said that for the last seven decades, the Indian forces have subjugated the Kashmiri people at gunpoint; however, the civilized world has turned blind eyes towards this injustice. Till getting them their right to self-determination, the entire Pakistani nation stands by their Kashmiri brothers and sisters, they reiterated.

They urged the United Nation to play its due role as per the resolution.

, adopted by the Security Council in 1948, to curb the Indian barbarism and initiate measures to grant independence to the Kashmiri people.