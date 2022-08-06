UET showcases 41 projects in Project Exhibition 2022

Peshawar-The Department of Mechanical Engineering, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Peshawar showcased 41 projects during the Final Year Project Exhibition 2022.

The graduating students presented their final year projects. Prof Sahar Noor, Dean, Faculty Mechanical Engineering, UET Peshawar was the chief guest on the occasion. He urged the faculty to foster relationships with industry and coordinate such industrial engagement activities on campus so that students should not only develop professional skills but also feel confident to support and contribute to the growth of relevant industries. Earlier, he visited the projects and praised the efforts of the graduating students for their innovative ideas.

Prof Dr Rizwan Gul said the final year project is a regular feature of the department of mechanical engineering which provides an opportunity for the students to demonstrate their learning experience during their education. He appreciated the local industry including Heavy Industries Taxila, FF Steels, Paraplegic Centre Peshawar, Pakistan Engineering Council and other industries that took part in the exhibition. He said, while universities need to build strong linkage with industry, industry, in turn, should also share its resources/facilities and invest in engagement activities.

Amongst the best project awards, the first prize was won by the students for the project ‘Design and Fabrication of a Liquid Desiccant Based Evaporative Cooling System’ ; second prize was won by the project ‘Design and Fabrication of a Low-Cost Portable Mechanical Ventilator’ while third prize was won by the project ‘Design and Fabrication of Centrifugal Boiler’.

Dean of the Faculty of Mechanical Engineering Prof Dr Sahar Noor and Chairman of the Mechanical Department Prof Dr Rizwan Gul distributed shields and cash prizes to the winners and the project evaluation committee. The exhibition was attended by a large number of students, media persons, faculty members and representatives of industries.