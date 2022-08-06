UN to ensure implementation of resolutions on Kashmir: Minister

Peshawar-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Local Government and Rural Development Faisal Amin Gandapur said that Indian domination and brutality on Kashmir and its innocent people is a slap on the very face of the United Nations.

The world community should take notice of this cruelty and hold a referendum in Kashmir according to the resolutions of the United Nations, otherwise, the groans and sobs of the oppressed may reach their doorsteps and consume the European parliaments, he added.

While addressing the ceremony on Kashmir Exploitation Day on Friday in Dera Ismail Khan, Amin Gandapur said if oppressed Kashmiri people cannot get justice, then the legitimacy of the very existence of the United Nations is also lost. The trust of the people of the world cannot be restored in such international institutions when justice is delayed for the oppressed, he further cautioned.

Faisal Amin said that the international community’s silence on Indian brutality has made India so bold that on 5th August 2019, it terminated the special status of Kashmir and increased atrocities on Kashmiri people.

He warned if the genocide of innocent Kashmiris, especially the youth, is not stopped and the process of bathing them in dust and blood continues, then campaigns may stop the financial and moral support of the United Nations and other international organizations. Therefore, the international community should read the writing on the wall and ensure the implementation of UN resolutions related to Kashmir, he concluded.