WASA completes cleaning work on procession routes

Rawalpindi-The Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) has completed work of cleaning sewerage lines before Youm-e-Ashura to facilitate the mourners of main procession in the city, informed a spokesman on Friday.

Also, the WASA also covered all the manholes in the route of main procession, he added.

He added WASA MD Muhammad Tanvir has cancelled the leaves of all the field staff and ordered them remain on high alert besides maintaining cleanliness.

He said that the water supply department has been ordered to continue water supply to all the Imambargahs and processions without any hindrance. “Moreover, WASA will arrange water tanker on the routes of mourning processions to provide clean drinking after to mourners,” he said adding that the firefighters of Rescue 1122 will be also on high alert to control any fire incident.

Likewise, MD WASA had also constituted special squad to monitor the duties of staffers and to visit Imambargahs.

MD WASA Muhammad Tanvir ordered all the staffers to pay special attention on main routes in Satellite Town, Asghar Mall Scheme, and Banni to facilitate the mourners.

He also directed the subordinates to remain in touch with organisers of processions and Majalis. He said a representative of WASA will also be present in control room set up by district government.