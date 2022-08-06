World Bank to start two energy projects of 245MW in KP

PESHAWAR – The World Bank (WB) would start two hydropower projects of 245 megawatts in Swat district this year, which, on completion, would generate over Rs13 billion income per year for the province.

The World Bank mission under the leadership of World Bank senior energy specialist Muhammad Saqib held a high-level meeting with Secretary Energy and Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah, says an official handout.

With financial support of World Bank, the construction work on two hydropower projects in Swat district would be started in next year in connection with the development of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa energy sector, including 157 MW Maiden Hydropower Project and 88 MW Gabral Kalam Hydropower Project.

In this regard, an agreement of 450 million dollars has been signed between the WB and the provincial government. These projects will be completed by 2027, from which the province will have an annual income of more than 13 billion rupees. In the meeting, Secretary Power Syed Imtiaz Hussain Shah appreciated the steps taken by the World Bank for providing financial support for development of energy sector in the province. He expressed hope that foreign investment would come to the province from the above mentioned projects, which will help KP.

In the meeting, Chief Executive PEDO Engr. Naeem Khan assured the representative delegation of the World Bank that he would do their best to solve the problems faced in the province regarding energy projects, especially land acquisition and others.