Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir observed

SIALKOT – Various events were held in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir [Exploitation of Kashmiris Day] in educational institutions across the district under the district administration.

The main event was held at Anwar Club Auditorium Sialkot, District Headquarter Sialkot, under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Maisam Abbas.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahsan Baryar, Muslim League-Q central leader Sadaf Butt, Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Syed Musa Ali Bukhari, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) General Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sharon Niazi, Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Wattoo. CEO Education Mian Riaz, DEO Secondary Education Ayub Qazi and Ashiq Hussain Siddiqui along with a large number of teachers, students and other people from different walks of life participated in the event.

The event started with the recitation from the Holy Quran and Naat, after which the participants presented the national anthem and the Kashmiri anthem. While the school students expressed their solidarity with the Kashmiri people and their commitment to Kashmir through speeches and national songs against Indian atrocities.

The participants were carrying the national flag and the Kashmiri flag in their hands.

Addressing the participants, Deputy Commissioner Maisam Abbas said that Pakistan would continue to provide moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiris at every front across the world. He expressed grave concern over the large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the innocent Kashmiri people by the Occupant Indian Army in the held Valley.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Ahsan Saleem Baryar said sacrifices of the martyrs of Kashmir would not go waste. He said that India should withdraw the amendment to its law and restore the pre-August 5, 2019 status of occupied Kashmir. He said that the Kashmiri reject India’s illegal occupation of their homeland. Freedom was the basic right of people of Occupied Jammu & Kashmir and none could deny this fact, he added. Ahsan said it was legal and moral responsibility of the United Nations to give the right of self-determination to Kashmiris. He urged the world community to use its influence to pressurise India for halting large-scale human rights violations, custodial killings and genocide of the oppressed Kashmiri people by the Indian Army.

Earlier, a flag-hoisting ceremony was held in connection with Youm-e-Istehsal at the lawns of the DC Office.

DC Maisam Abbas and District Police Officer (DPO) Zeeshan Raza performed the flag-hoisting ceremony.

ADC Revenue Syed Musa Ali Bukhari, ADC General Amina Maududi, AC Sharon Niazi, AC Coordination Raheel Baig, COMCS Zubair Wattoo, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Naveed Iqbal and other government officials and employees were also present.

Narowal

The Narowal district administration organised a rally on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir [Day of Kashmiris Exploitation] to express solidarity with Kashmiris and condemn brutalities and oppression by Indian army in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K).

The rally was taken out from the district complex office, which was led by Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid.

District Police Officer (DPO) Asad Sarfraz, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Muhammed Hanif, Assistant Commissioner Salman Ahmed Lone, officers of the Department of Education, Health, Information, Agriculture, Food, Environment, Population, Civil Defence, Rescue 1122, Public Health Engineering, Fisheries, Municipal Committee and representatives of other political, social, religious and journalists participated in the rally.

Deputy Commissioner Shahid Farid told the rally participants that on this day, India made an unholy attempt to change the status of Kashmir. Voice should be raised against it and the extremist face of India should be exposed in front of the world, he added. The deputy commissioner said that freedom was the right of Kashmiris, according to the UN Conventions. “We demand that India must restore special status of Kashmir.”

“We stood with the Kashmiris in the past, we do so today and will continue to stand with them in the future,” deputy commissioner said, adding that the “hearts of Pakistanis beat with Kashmiris”.