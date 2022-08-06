Youm-e-Shuhada Police observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR – Police Martyrs Day (Youm-e-Shuhada-e-Police) was observed with great reverence here on Friday to pay tribute to the sacrifices of law enforcing cops in their fight against crime. Sukkur Police paid homage to the police martyrs, who sacrificed their lives to safeguard country and lives of citizens. Sukkur DIG Javed Jiskani, addressing an event at his office said that the whole nation remembers the sacrifices rendered by martyred Police Jawans to make the country save and peaceful, free of terrorism. He said that Police force is utilizing all its professional skills to eliminate crime, which is evident from the sacrifices made by the martyrs of the police force. He said that the martyred Jawans are pride of Sukkur Police and their sacrifices remind us that Police force is not just a profession but a sacred mission to provide justice to the citizens.