KARACHI – A boat belonging to fishermen sank in Arabian Sea off Karachi coast and its occupants swam to safety on Saturday. After the boat went down in deep water, the 11 fishermen on their own managed to swim and reach the coast at Seaview. A spokesperson of the Pakistan Fisherman Folk Forum said that the fishermen’s boat met an unfortunate accident but all the people on the boat survived. He said that the boat sank.