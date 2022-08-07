Our Staff Reporter

8 assistant professors promoted

FAISALABAD    –   Eight assistant professors of Govt Municipal Graduate College Jaranwala Road have been promoted to associate professors in different disciplines including English, Urdu, History, Political Science, Biology and Health & Physical Education.

A spokesperson for the college said here on Saturday that those assistant professors who were promoted include: Khalid Hasan, Muhammad Ahmad Khan, Abdur Rauf, Ejaz Nasir, Muhammad Waheed, Akhtar Ali, Tanvir Hameed and Abid Farooq.

Meanwhile, college principal Prof Dr Zahoor Ahmad Bhatti congratulated the promoted professors.

