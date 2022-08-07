APP

ANF arrests man carrying 3kg ice at Islamabad airport

RAWALPINDI – Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), in an operation conducted at Islamabad International Airport on Saturday, recovered 3 kg ice from the possession of a passenger.  According to an ANF Headquarters spokesman, a Saudi Arabia bound passenger namely Muhammad Rehman was arrested and three kg ice, concealed tactfully in his trolley bag, was recovered from his possession.

A case was registered against the accused and further investigations were under process.

 

