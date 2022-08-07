Army troops deployed for Muharram security

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has approved the deployment of Pakistan Army troops under Article 245 of the Constitution of Pakistan for provision of security during Muharram.

“Federal cabinet through circulation summary has approved the deployment of the Pakistan Army for maintenance of law and order during Muharram,” says a federal government notification. The notification says, the deployment of civil armed forces troops has also been approved under section 4(3) (i) of the anti-terrorism act of 1997. The decision of the deployment of Pakistan Army was taken after all four provincial governments and governments of GB and AJK as well as chief commissioner Islamabad requested the federal government for the deployment of army troops during Muharram for maintaining law and order situation.

The notification also mentioned the consent of the military operations directorate at GHQ for the deployment of the troops during Muharram.

The notification says the exact number of the troops would be decided in consultations with GHQ by the provincial governments.