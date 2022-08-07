Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

Balochistan Government Spokesperson Farah Azeem Shah on Sunday condemned the vilification campaign on social media against the state institutions.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad she said the people of Balochistan and the whole country stand in solidarity with the armed forces of the country. “We are ready to render every kind of sacrifice alongside our armed forces for the defense of our motherland”, she added.

Strongly condemning the sinister social media campaign against the state institutions, the Spokesperson said no patriotic Pakistani can speak against the national institutions which guarantee the security and solidarity of the state.

She also said, “We should join hands to tackle the internal and external challenges faced by our country.”