Our Staff Reporter

Balochistan legislators pay homage to martyred Army officers

QUETTA    –    The legislators of Balochistan Assembly on Saturday paid homage to the army officers who embraced martyrdom in helicopter crash in Sakran area of Balochistan.

They, in a condolence resolution tabled by Advisor to Chief Minister on Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Ziaullah Langov, said “Whenever there was a calamity on the motherland, the soldiers of Pakistan Army reached the spot.” Paying rich tribute to all martyrs of the armed forces, they said, “We are proud of martyred loyal corps commander and other officers.”

Commander 12 Corps Quetta Lieutenant General Sarfaraz Ali was among five other martyrs who embraced martyrdom in the helicopter crash.

 “Shaheed Lt. Gen. Sarfaraz Ali set an example of duty, dedication and loyalty to his mother land,” they said, adding that he always played a pivotal role for the development of Balochistan.

On behalf of the people of entire province, the legislators said, “We salute our brave officers who laid down their lives during a relief operation in the flood-ravaged area of Balochistan.”  The services of Pak Army for the people of Balochistan would always be remembered, they maintained.  Deputy Speaker Balochistan Assembly Babar Musakhail chaired the session of Balochistan Assembly.

More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 9,707

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More