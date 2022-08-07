Chief Secretary wants to leave Punjab ‘with immediate effect’

‘Personal reasons’.

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal in a letter sent to the federal government on Saturday expressed his inability to continue his current assignment citing ‘personal reasons’. The CS also requested the federal government that his services should be withdrawn from the Punjab province with immediate effect.

The letter, a copy of which is available with The Nation, was addressed to Establishment Secretary Inamullah Khan.

The government had approved Afzal’s appointment in September 2021 when PTI’s Usman Buzdar was the chief Minister. He was the fifth Punjab chief secretary during the three years of the previous PTI-led government and belonged to the 21st Common of the District Management Group.

Punjab Chief Minister Parvez Elahi had expressed his annoyance at Afzal and former police chief Rao Sardar Ali Khan over their action against PTI legislators and deploying the police force on the floor of the Punjab Assembly earlier this year.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan, in his public meetings, had also lambasted the chief secretary, former police chief, as well as commissioners and deputy commissioners — particularly those posted in Lahore and Layyah in the wake of the PTI’s long march on Islamabad on May 25.