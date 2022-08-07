CM directs steps to launch work on uplift projects in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR – Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while chairing a meeting to review progress on developmental projects in Abbottabad District directed the concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements to launch practical work on the rehabilitation of Thandiani Road as soon as possible and ensure the commencement of work on the rehabilitation of the Ayubia Chairlift within a week.

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Communications and Works Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Forest Abid Majeed and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation about the progress on the above-mentioned developmental projects.

The CM directed all the concerned authorities to sit together to devise a workable strategy.

within the ambit of the relevant rules and regulations so that rehabilitation of the Chairlift could be made possible without any further delay.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to take necessary steps for mobilizing the required machinery on the site for the rehabilitation of Abbottabad-Thandiani Road by mid of this month.

Mahmood Khan termed both the projects as of vital importance in facilitating the tourists and promoting tourism activities in the area and made it clear to all the quarters concerned that unnecessary delay in the implementation of those projects would not be tolerated.