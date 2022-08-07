Our Staff Reporter

CM directs steps to launch work on uplift projects in Abbottabad

PESHAWAR     –      Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while chairing a meeting to review progress on developmental projects in Abbottabad District directed the concerned authorities to complete all the arrangements to launch practical work on the rehabilitation of Thandiani Road as soon as possible and ensure the commencement of work on the rehabilitation of the Ayubia Chairlift within a week.

Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani, Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretary Communications and Works Imtiaz Hussain Shah, Secretary Forest Abid Majeed and other relevant authorities attended the meeting.

The meeting was given a detailed presentation about the progress on the above-mentioned developmental projects.

The CM directed all the concerned authorities to sit together to devise a workable strategy.

 within the ambit of the relevant rules and regulations so that rehabilitation of the Chairlift could be made possible without any further delay.

The Chief Minister directed the concerned quarters to take necessary steps for mobilizing the required machinery on the site for the rehabilitation of Abbottabad-Thandiani Road by mid of this month.

Mahmood Khan termed both the projects as of vital importance in facilitating the tourists and promoting tourism activities in the area and made it clear to all the quarters concerned that unnecessary delay in the implementation of those projects would not be tolerated.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 10,227

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More