CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

It has been decided to give 1500 rupees per month instead of 1000 rupees to poor people under Ehsaas Ration Discount Program.

Under the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, poor people will get flour, pulses and ghee at cheap prices.

Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi’s directive to form a ministerial steering committee for the implementation of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program.

The Steering Committee will be headed by Dr. Sania Nishtar.

A working group will also be formed regarding Ehsaas Ration Discount Program.

An effective monitoring system will be created regarding the implementation of the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program

CM’s directive to prepare an Ehsaas Act for Ehsaas programs. The Ehsaas Act will be approved by the Assembly.

His directive to integrate various social security programs on one platform.

Social security programs should be re-examined and all programs should be consolidated. Feeling is humanity.

People deprived of social and social security are the responsibility of the welfare state.

Ehsaas Ration Subsidy Program is a big step towards poverty alleviation and welfare state.

Dr. Sania Nishtar gave a briefing about the features of Ehsaas Ration Discount Program, Ehsaas Card and Ehsaas Protection Program.

Provincial Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid, Dr. Sania Nishtar, Advisor Umar Sarfraz Cheema, Member of National Assembly Munis Elahi, Former Chairman Planning and Development Salman Ghani, Former Principal Secretary to Chief Minister GM Sikandar, Chairman Planning and Development, Director General Rescue 1122 and related officials participated in the meeting.