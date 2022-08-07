CM Punjab met Ahsan Saleem Baryar Member of Punjab Assembly from Sialkot

Member of Punjab Assembly from Sialkot Ahsan Saleem Baryar met with Chief Minister of Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Saleem Baryar and provincial minister Raja Basharat were also present on the occasion

The hollow slogan of honoring the vote is your own death , said Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

In Pakistan only politics of honesty will work.

The people buried the negative politics of PDMA in the by-elections.

Convinced of honor and respect in politics.

Chaudhary Pervaiz Elahi said, You all are my team, together we have to serve the people of the province. I will visit Sialkot soon.