CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervez Elahi’s notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area.

A report has been sought from the Inspector General of Police

Other suspects involved in the murder should be brought to justice soon.

Indiscriminate legal action should be taken against the accused.

Justice should be ensured to the family members of the deceased.

The police registered a case and arrested one of the accused.