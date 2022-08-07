Staff Reporter

Collective efforts must to ensure country’s progress: Ashrafi

LAHORE     –  Prime Minister’s Special Representative for Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said on Saturday that collective efforts were needed to put the country on the road to progress and prosperity. Addressing the ‘Umrah Seminar 2022’, organised by the Meezab Group of Hajj, Umrah travelers at a local hotel, he said political and religious leaders should play their role to maintain peace in the country.

“We should evolve such a strategy which could put the entire Muslim world on the road to progress and prosperity,” he added. Tahir Ashrafi, who is also chairman of Pakistan Ulema Council, said that Saudi Arabia was the centre of Islam, which was playing a significant role in bridging the gap among Muslims across the world. He appreciated the outstanding services being rendered by the Saudi government and Ministry for Religious Affairs Pakistan for the Hajj pilgrims. Ashrafi said the government was supporting large business groups like Meezab Group for the country’s development and its role for providing employment to the youth. He said, “We have to think together for betterment of the country.”

Tahir Mehmood said, “We should build a consensus and devise a long-term strategy to deal with economic, interior and foreign policies for a stable Pakistan.” Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Mufti Abdul Shakoor, Meezab Group Chairman Shahid Mehmod Anwar, LCCI President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, Al-Khidmat Foundation President Mian Abdul Shakoor and others were also present.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 9,706

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More