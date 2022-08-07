Court awards 22-year imprisonment to child rapist

Rawalpindi-District and Sessions Judge (DSJ) Muhammad Tanvir Akbar on Saturday sent a man behind the prisons for 22 years for sexually assaulting a boy in Kallar Syedan and recording his objectionable video to blackmail the victim.

The court also imposed Rs 2.2 million as fine on the convict identified as Usman Ali. A case was registered against Usman Ali with Police Station Kallar Syedan on the complaint of the father of the victim. Police had arrested the suspect, completed the investigation under the surveillance of SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and submitted evidence before the court. According to details, when DSJ Muhammad Tanvir Akbar took up the case, the prosecutor argued that Usman Ali had sodomized his client in Nandna Jattal area of Kallar Syedan in 2021 and also recorded objectionable video on his mobile phone. He added the accused later on started blackmailing his client. He said police held the accused who confessed his crime before the investigators. He urged the court to award harder punishment to the accused.

Opposing the arguments, the defense lawyer said his client is innocent and has nothing to do with the crime. He pleaded with the court to release his client.

After completing the arguments of both parties, DSJ Muhammad Tanvir Akbar awarded 22-year imprisonment to the convict and also imposed fine of Rs 2.2 million on him.

Meanwhile, City Police Officer Syed Shehzad Nadim Bukhari appreciated the performance of SSP Investigation Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah and his team for completing investigation and submitting evidence before court that led to punishment for the child sodomizer.