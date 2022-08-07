Staff Reporter

DC asks officials to ensure cleanliness on Muharram procession route

LARKANA – Deputy Commissioner Larkana, Tariq Manzoor Chandio, has directed all Municipal Officers (MOs) and other officials of Local Bodies of the district to ensure cleanliness on the routes of Muharram processions so as to facilitate the participants. He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting of all the Municipal Officers, Municipal Administrations (TMAs), Officials of District Council and officials of Chinese Company in Larkana at his office on Saturday. He directed for constituting committees at Town Municipal Committies and union council (UC) level, with representatives from all religious groups and organizations active in the concerned Union Councils. The DC further called for round the clock operation of control rooms so as to ensure timely action in case of any incident. He said the District Government was giving priority to ensure religious harmony and that people had a big responsibility to maintain patience in case of any provocative act, ensuring tolerance and peace.

