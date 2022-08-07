Demand for fresh polls, a political gimmick?

ISLAMABAD – Though the first and foremost wish of PTI’s senior leadership is to conduct general elections in the country, yet the practical political steps to compel the Shehbaz Sharif government seems a bit different from its narrative.

With having governments in Punjab and KPK, the former ruling party has also still a sizable strength [120 MNAs] in the National Assembly [whose resignations are still not approved].

This sizable strength, according to political and constitutional experts, could prove a fatal weapon to make the ground from fresh polls by tendering en-bloc resignations.

The incumbent government, which is striving hard to combat the economic crisis, would not be in a position to conduct by-elections in Punjab, KPK and 120 seats of National Assembly at one stretch.

The verdict on the PTI prohibited funding case is highly believed to create further ripples in the political scenario, as within a week after the decision on this long pending case Imran Khan has been summoned by the electoral watchdog [ECP].

With the announcement of bye-polls on nine NA seats in different constituencies [KPK, Punjab and Sindh], the PTI’s chief successfully made headlines of media by announcing to contest alone on all these seats. But, within twenty hours it was heard that the PTI would challenge the ECP to conduct by-elections.

It may also be noted here that the PTI members are uninterested in presenting before the Speaker National Assembly asking him to accept their resignations, which could also create trouble for the government.

In a new scenario, the former ruling party is intending to hold a public meeting on August 13, in which PTI’s chief will repeat his demand for conducting fresh polls in the country within a month.

A couple of days before, PTI’s senior member Fawad Chaudhary in a veiled threat had indicated to move a no-trust motion against Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Talking to this newspaper, National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf cleared the constitutional confusion that the PTI has lost its right to move a no-confidence motion in the national assembly.

About the current political scenario, political experts believed that the month of August would clear the mist about conducting fresh polls in the country.

The economic condition in the country is seriously in need of IMF’s injection sooner than later. The Election Commission of Pakistan, in its recent statement, revealed its status about de-limitation of constituencies as it has finalized the list of 266 constituencies of the NA and 593 constituencies of the Provincial Assemblies for the general elections.

Though the PTI has indicated to challenge the by-elections [even after announcing to contest on all seats], yet the final decision about conducting polls would clear mist in this regard.

Without addressing these major issues, they believed the country would hardly be able to conduct fresh polls easily.