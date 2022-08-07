Agencies

ECC approves grant of Rs 5 billion for NDMA

ISLAMABAD    –    The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Saturday approved the Technical Supplementary Grant of Rs. five billion for National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA)  for rescue, relief and compensation for death and injuries to affectees of the floods-2022.  Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail presided over the meeting of the ECC of the Cabinet, said a press release issued here.

National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Islamabad presented the summary in the special meeting of ECC for allocation of funds to NDMA for flood affectees on the directions of Prime Minister.

The amount will be allocated from contingency provision of the Finance Division as block provision to NDMA.

The Finance Minister also directed for transfer of funds immediately for timely help of the affectees. Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Coordinator to the PM on Commerce and Industry Rana Ihsan Afzal, Coordinator to the PM on Economy Bial Azhar Kayani, Chairman NDMA, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

