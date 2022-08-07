ECP reviews PTI prohibited funding record in late-night meeting

An extraordinary meeting of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was held late at night to review the record of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case and other important issues.

According to sources, various institutions including Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have requested records from the EPC, and files of cases under hearing in Islamabad High Court were also to be prepared.

Sources say that during the meeting, all the roads of the Election Commission of Pakistan were completely closed, the entrance of the ECP from the Constitutional highway was also closed, and the media was also stopped before the parking lot of the country’s supreme electoral body.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former information and broadcasting minister Fawad Chaudhry ridiculed the extraordinary late-night meeting and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is working hard, and performed best in PTI prohibited funding case and declared the living voters as dead.

He pointed to the meeting and said that the Election Commission of Pakistan is now trying to fix the mess it has made.

FIA forms committee

The Federal Investigation Agency yesterday formed a six-member probe team to launch an investigation into Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) prohibited funding case.

A six-member probe team was formed by the intelligence agency, sources say and added that Director Amna Baig will lead the investigation team.