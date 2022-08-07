EU calls for maximum restraint in latest Gaza violence

BRUSSELS – The European Union on Saturday called for maximum restraint in the Gaza Strip’s worst escalation of violence since a war last year.

“The European Union follows with great concern the latest developments in and around Gaza,” a spokesman for EU’s foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said in a statement. “The EU calls for maximum restraint on all sides in order to avoid a further escalation and further casualties,” he said. “While Israel has the right to protect its civilian population.