FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent a notice to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) over the material theft of Rs10 billion on Sunday.

The Corporate Crime Circle of the FIA has launched an official investigation into the material theft of Rs10 billion in PSM. Data collection has been started by registering two inquiries for investigation.

A letter was sent by FIA to PSM, according to which the information of the employees posted till January 1, 2018, has been sought. FIA has also sought data related to other staff including security and supervisor storage.