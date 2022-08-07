News Desk

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) sent a notice to Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM) over the material theft of Rs10 billion on Sunday.

The Corporate Crime Circle of the FIA has launched an official investigation into the material theft of Rs10 billion in PSM. Data collection has been started by registering two inquiries for investigation.

A letter was sent by FIA to PSM, according to which the information of the employees posted till January 1, 2018, has been sought. FIA has also sought data related to other staff including security and supervisor storage.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

Lahore

Security arrangements for Ashura finalised in Lahore

1 of 8,754

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More