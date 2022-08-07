Our Staff Reporter

Foolproof security made for Muharram processions in Attock

ATTOCK –On 8th Muharram, 73 majalis will be held while six processions will be taken out for which foolproof security arrangements have been made. DPO Attock Imran Razzaque said this while talking to newsmen. He said 1,044 police personnel and 487 volunteers will perform duties. The DPO said all the entry and exit points have been sealed with barbed wire, pickets have been set up and CCTV cameras have been installed and Elite Force commandos and Quick Response Force will carry out continuous patrolling. Search operation will continue while there will be complete ban on provocative wall chalking, provocative banners and posters and there will also be complete ban on display of fire arms. DPO Imran Razzaque said that cooperation of the people was also mandatory in this context.

