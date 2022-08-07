Four killed, PTI MPA injured in Lower Dir gun attack

PESHAWAR – Four people were killed and two others including Member of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Liaqat Ali were wounded in a brazen gun attack in Lower Dir district, police said Saturday. Reportedly, unknown gunmen opened straight fire on PTI’s PMA in Lower Dir district. As a result, his brother and son were killed along with security guards. MPA Liaqat Ali along with his relatives and guards was on his way home when unknown assailants opened fire on them in Maidan Gul area of Dir Lower. MPA Liaqat Ali received serious bullet injuries.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Alam, brother of Liaqat Ali, Yasir and two guards. The police rushed to the incident place and cordoned off the area.