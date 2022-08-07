Our Staff Reporter

Four killed, PTI MPA injured in Lower Dir gun attack

PESHAWAR   –    Four people were killed and two others including Member of Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Malik Liaqat Ali were wounded in a brazen gun attack in Lower Dir district, police said Saturday. Reportedly, unknown gunmen opened straight fire on PTI’s PMA in Lower Dir district. As a result, his brother and son were killed along with security guards.  MPA Liaqat Ali along with his relatives and guards was on his way home when unknown assailants opened fire on them in Maidan Gul area of Dir Lower. MPA Liaqat Ali received serious bullet injuries.

The deceased were identified as Muhammad Alam, brother of Liaqat Ali, Yasir and two guards. The police rushed to the incident place and cordoned off the area.

You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Imran incites his workers to misbehave: Sharjeel Memon

National

Article 62, 63 will be imposed on Imran: Talal Chaudhry

National

Propaganda over chopper crash is unacceptable: Chaudhry Shujaat

National

Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns smear campaign against state institutions

National

Pakistan rejects Indian remarks over OIC statement

National

FIA issues notice to PSM over Rs10bn theft

National

CM took notice on the incident of killing of 22-year-old Osama in Ferozwala area

National

CM gave in-principle approval to start the Ehsaas Ration Discount Program in Punjab

Lahore

Shahbaz Gill notifies Rana Sanaullah about the arrest in the Azadi March probe

National

Imran will reveal a counter-fascism strategy on August 13th

1 of 10,227

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More